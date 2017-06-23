* NXT tonight in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

* WWE Smackdown brand on Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin will appear.

* WWE Smackdown brand on Sunday in Everett, Washington at Xfinity Arena. Set for the show: Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship, Kevin Owens vs. Rusev vs. Mojo Rawley for the U.S. Championship, and The Usos vs. New Day vs. Breezango for the Smackdown Tag Titles

* The Raw crew is off this weekend prior to going on an overseas tour next week.