WWE held a special post-WrestleMania 33 conference call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT featuring Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson, Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George Barrios and SVP Financial Planning & Investor Relations Michael Weitz. Highlights are below.

– They touted the success of WrestleMania 33 and said it was a big driver of WWE Network subscribers.

– Said WWE Network subscriptions were up 11% domestically and 23% internationally, with a total subscriber count of 1.949 million (1.661 million paid; 1.452 million domestic with 1.257 mllion paid; 497,000 international with 424,000 paid). Said they are pleased with how the WWE Network is growing and hope to hit 1.63 million paid subscribers in the 2nd quarter of this year.

– Said they are continuing to “super serve” content on the WWE Network like Story Time and The Edge & Christian Show, along with 205 Live and the WWE UK Tournament. Said these new forms of content help them retain subscribers.

– Said the free month has been the biggest boost in terms of bringing in new Network subscribers.

– Said that WrestleMania 33 had over 130 million social media views, twice what WrestleMania 32 had, along with 18 million social media fan engagements.

– Said WrestleMania 33 was watched in a record number of homes.

– Said they don’t currently have plans to bring the WWE Network to China, noting that even Netflix is not direct-to-consumer in China, and said WrestleMania 33 aired in China through their partnership with PPTV.

– They were asked about acquiring independent wrestling promotions for WWE Network and said they are open to the opportunities to acquire new content for the Network.