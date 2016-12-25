wrestling / News
WWE’s UK Tournament Reportedly Done by Vince McMahon in Response to FloSlam and ITV’s World of Sport Special
December 25, 2016
– The Wrestling Observer (via Wrestlezone.com) has an update regarding WWE’s recent announcement of the UK Tournament and championship and the timing of said announcement. According to the report, the timing of the announcement is said to be in response to ITV’s World of Sport special and FloSlam. Sources in the UK claim they know the ITV one-off special was what caused Vince McMahon to bring about WWE’s UK Tournament.