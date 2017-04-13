– WWE’s weekend schedule for this weekend kicks off on Friday in Spartanburg, South Carolina and St. Augustine, Florida. The brand also is running shows in Concord, North Carolina and Gainesville, Florida on Saturday.

Raw has shows this weekend in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday, Champaign, Illinois on Saturday and Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday.

Finally, Smackdown is running a show in Springfield, Missouri on Saturday as well as Cape Girardeau, Missouri.