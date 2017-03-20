– PWInsider reports that WWN has been trying to bring in former ROH champion Kyle O’Reilly for EVOLVE shows but have been unable to do so. There have not yet been talks with Bobby Fish.

– The site also notes that Lio Rush is set to work additional EVOLVE shows after Wrestlemania weekend.

– SHINE and FIP regular Priscilla Kelly has signed a contract with WWNLive and is expected to be involved more in EVOLVE moving forward.