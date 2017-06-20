– WWN Live issued the following press release on WWN Super Week, EVOLVE, FIP, and More. You can get all the details for the upcoming events below:

June 20th: Tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com for EVOLVE 86 this Saturday in Melrose, MA and EVOLVE 87 this Sunday in Queens, NY. You can print out your tickets at home or simply show the barcode on your phone. No need to print them out or deal with will call!

June 20th: If you can’t be there in person, you can catch all the action on FloSlam.tv. A one year subscription is only $150, which breaks down to just $12.50 a month and less than a cup of coffee per live event!

June 20th: BREAKING NEWS: SHINE is moving one of the dates of the two night tournament to crown the first SHINE NOVA Champion. The first night will be on July 14th at 9pm EDT and the 2nd night will now be on July 16th at 8pm EDT. Both events are at The Orpheum in Ybor City, FL. This means fans coming into town for the Mae Young Classic can now get an extra night of action and attend the historic final night of the tournament! Tickets will be available soon at TicketFly.com.

June 20th: Former DGUSA Open The United Gate Champion & FIP World Heavyweight Champion Caleb Konley will make his return to EVOLVE on July 8th in Charlotte, NC. In case you missed it last Friday, the classic rivalry of Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher as well as Chris Dickinson & Jaka defending the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles vs. Anthony Henry & James Drake has been signed to this event. We’ll have more match announcements in the next WWN Alerts.

June 20th: Current FIP Florida Heritage Champion and 2-time Style Battle winner, former FIP World Heavyweight Champion and former FIP Tag Team Champion Jon Davis took WWN Champion Matt Riddle to the limit last Saturday at FIP. Davis will now return to EVOLVE on July 9th in Atlanta.

June 20th: Keith Lee vs. Tracy Williams has been signed for EVOLVE 89 on July 9th in Atlanta! This joins Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Fred Yehi as the announced matches. Get tickets for the EVOLVE debut in Atlanta now at TicketFly.com.

June 20th: EVOLVE finally returns to Melrose, MA this Saturday with a match that is “as big as it gets!” Here’s a quickie preview:

EVOLVE 86

Saturday, June 24th, 2017

Belltime: 7:00pm EDT

Melrose Memorial Hall

590 Main Street

Melrose, MA

Tickets available here.

As Big As It Gets – Non-Title Battle Of Champions

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. WWN Champion Matt Riddle

WWN Champion Matt Riddle said this was “even bigger than a title match.” Pride is on the line when the two top champions in WWN collide. There will be a winner. Who is your pick?

Grudge Match

Keith Lee vs. Ethan Page

Page jumped Lee out of nowhere during the chaotic end of the last EVOLVE card. Now he must fight Lee face-to-face this Saturday. Can Page continue to cause chaos against the hottest rising talent of 2017?

Special Challenge Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson vs. ACH

Both these competitors are highly skilled, but they both need momentum. A win by ACH over half of the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions will give him that momentum. However, a singles win by Dickinson over a man as skilled as ACH will give him that momentum. Who will get momentum?

Former Catch Point Teammates Collide!

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka vs. Fred Yehi

Yehi has quit Catch Point, but this issue runs deeper. Jaka won the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship from Yehi. Now Fred wants to even the score in singles competition.

Catch Point vs. High-Flyer

Tracy Williams vs. Jason Kincaid

We have seen tag team bouts with Catch Point vs. high-flyers on several recent cards. Now we will find out who has the better style in singles action.

Special Attraction Match

Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. Austin Theory

Theory has been learning the ropes, but now he’ll have his toughest challenge against the former EVOLVE Champion.

Plus more to be signed with Priscilla Kelly and others!!!

June 20th: If you are interested in the creative or promotional side of pro wrestling we have a can’t miss learning experience for you. WWN VP Of Talent Relations Gabe Sapolsky will host a Creative Seminar on August 11th in Joppa, MD. It is well documented that Sapolsky is a protege of Paul Heyman. He has also learned from some of the greatest minds in wrestling history. Sapolsky brings over 23 years of knowledge to the Creative Seminar that includes his time in ECW, co-creating ROH, DGUSA, EVOLVE, Style Battle and booking in FIP. He will share this knowledge on August 11th. Go here for info.