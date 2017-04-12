– WWNLive announced the following today…

* The WWNLive Experience will return to Wrestlemania weekend in New Orleans, LA in 2018. We have already confirmed the venue. It will be at the beautiful, spacious and first rate Pontchartrain Convention Center. We will have an official announcement in the upcoming months.

* We have two lineup changes for next weekend. Jason Kincaid will be unable to wrestle since he is still recovering from the injury he suffered in Orlando. This is a precaution and Kincaid will be back in May. Timothy Thatcher is now off the April 23rd event due to another commitment. We apologize for these changes.