– WWN Live has announced the following card for their PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE supershow on April 1st. The show takes place at 8 PM ET and will feature the following:

EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #1 – EVOLVE Title Match (If Sabre Jr. Retains At EVOLVE 80)

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mark Haskins

PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #2 – EVOLVE Title Match (If ACH Wins Title At EVOLVE 80)

PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne vs. ACH

EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #3

Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jimmy Havoc

PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #4

Travis Banks & TK Cooper with Dahlia Black vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka

– The company also announced the following details on the Hardy’s “Broken Tailgate Party” which will take place on April 2nd, the day of WrestleMania:

ATTENTION ALL MERCHANTS- We have an opportunity to sell your stuff on WrestleMania day, April 2nd, at The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party outside of Saddle Up on 100 N. Orange in Orlando from 10am-6pm.. This is only 1 1/2 miles from WrestleMania! This event is sure to draw a huge crowd with an appearance by the entire Hardy family including Matt, Jeff, Rebecca, Senor Benjamin and even King Maxel! In addition, there will be BBQ with Ethan Carter III as the guest bartender and pro wrestling action with FIP and ACW featuring top independent names! The price is only $125 per table for the entire day. Email [email protected] if you are interested. This is your chance to make money on WrestleMania day!