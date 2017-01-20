– EVOLVE has announced that Austin Theory has been signed to a full-time deal with the company. Theory is a nineteen year-old talent out of Atlanta, Georgia.

– WWEN promoted a tryout for next week in Texas with a call for new recruits, announcing, “ATTN: WRESTLERS- This is the time of opportunity! As top talents like Chris Hero move on, new spots open up. WWN has recently signed five wrestlers. We are always looking for new talents, especially with the expansion of FIP and Style Battle. There will only be one Seminar/Tryout in Texas this year. It is one week from today before the EVOLVE event. It also has a special discounted price since we announced it on short notice. Go to WWNLive.com for all the info.”

– Style Battle episode two will take place on February 11th in Ybor City, Florida. Sami Callihan, Dan Barry, Anthony Henry and Tracer X are scheduled to appear.