– WWNLive provided the following update on Drew Galloway…

Drew Galloway will return to EVOLVE on February 24th in Joppa, MD and February 25th in Queens. Galloway was suspended for hitting a referee at EVOLVE 73. Galloway’s suspension will come to an end on January 1st, however Galloway has stated that he won’t return until February. Galloway cites that EVOLVE officials and fans are ungrateful for him, especially since he is “trying to save EVOLVE from itself.” He wants everyone to wait until he returns so we can see “how badly we need him.”

– WWNLive also announced the following…

WWN is proud to announce that Tracy Williams and Matt Riddle will now be co-head trainers at future WWN Seminar/Tryouts. Williams will concentrate on teaching the Catch Point wrestling style. Riddle will bring his MMA expertise to the WWN Seminar/Tryouts. The former UFC standout will focus on teaching how MMA principles and techniques can be transferred to pro wrestling. Of course, we will also add special guests. We are currently finalizing details on the next WWN Seminar/Tryout.