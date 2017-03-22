– WWNlive announced the following for EVOLVE 82 & 83 in April…

EVOLVE 82 – April 22nd – Queens, NY

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drew Galloway

EVOLVE 83 – April 23rd – Brooklyn, NY

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lio Rush

– There’s much more to be signed for both events with EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi, Matt Riddle, Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers, ACH, Keith Lee, Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway, Jason Kincaid, Chris Dickinson, Jaka, Austin Theory and others!

– We can also confirm that the new WWN Championship will be defended in NYC on either April 22nd or 23rd. If Parrow or Jon Davis win the championship, they will be added to the events.

– WWNlive also revealed the new WWN Title belt. The first WWN Champion will be determined at the WWN Supershow on April 1st in Orlando. The first WWN Champion will be the winner of the Battle Of Champions Elimination Match pitting Drew Galloway vs. Fred Yehi vs. Jon Davis vs. Parrow vs. Matt Riddle vs. Tracy Williams…