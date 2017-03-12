Credit: WZ

March 10, 2017

(1) Cody Rhodes def. Da Mack

(2) Marius Al-Ani def. JT Dunn

(3) Timothy Thatcher def. Koji Kanemoto

(4) Ilja Dragunov def. Robert Dreissker

(5) Matt Riddle def. Donovan Dijak

(6) Bad Bones def. Paul London

(7) Mike Bailey def. ACH

(8) WALTER def. David Starr

March 11, 2017

(1) Jeff Cob def. Donovan Dijak in a non-tournament match

(2) Matt Riddle def. Mike Bailey

(3) Ilja Dragunov def. Timothy Thatcher

(4) WALTER def. Marius Al-Ani

(5) Bad Bones def. Cody Rhodes

(6) David Starr (c) def. Absolute Andy, ACH & Paul London to retain the wXw Shotgun Championship

(7) Robert Dreissker def. JT Dunn in a non-tournament match

(8) Jurn Simmons def. Axel Dieter Jr. (c) to become the new wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion

March 12, 2017

(1) Ilja Dragunov def. Bad Bones to advance to the finals

(2) WALTER def. Matt Riddle to advance to the finals

(3) Bobby Gunnz def. Koji Kanemoto

(4) A4 won a gauntlet match to retain the wXw World Tag Team Championships. Crazy match that included Paul London & Da Mack, Avalanche and Julian Nero, and Ringkampf.

(5) Emil Sitoci def. David Starr, Jurn Simmons and Cody Rhodes to become the new wXw Shotgun Champion!

(6) Alpha Kevin def. Marius Van Beethoven in a No Ropes Match

(7) Mike Bailey & ACH def. Donovan Dijak & JT Dunn (w/ Cody Rhodes)

(8) Ilja Dragunov def. WALTER to win the 2017 wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournaent