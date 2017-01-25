wrestling / News

Xavier Woods to Co-Host The SXSW Gaming Awards

January 25, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Xavier Woods

– WWE announced today that Xavier Woods has been announced as a co-host for the event, along with popular Twitch personality “OMGitsfirefoxx,” aka Sonja Reed. The 2017 SXSW Gaming Awards on March 18 at 8PM in Austin, Texas!

