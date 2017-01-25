wrestling / News
Xavier Woods to Co-Host The SXSW Gaming Awards
January 25, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE announced today that Xavier Woods has been announced as a co-host for the event, along with popular Twitch personality “OMGitsfirefoxx,” aka Sonja Reed. The 2017 SXSW Gaming Awards on March 18 at 8PM in Austin, Texas!
Congratulations to @UpUpDwnDwn's @XavierWoodsPhD on hosting this year's @SXSWGaming Awards on March 18! https://t.co/i55kr3a8Qb pic.twitter.com/oLP1HJvT6m
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017
The #SXSWGamingAwards will be hosted by @XavierWoodsPhD and @OMGitsfirefoxx. Join us in Austin at #SXSWGaming 2017! https://t.co/cztcJFdDSL pic.twitter.com/gTP2SVo6IC
— SXSW Gaming (@SXSWGaming) January 25, 2017