– Xavier Woods spoke with Sporting News for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On breaking Demolition’s WWE Tag Team Championship record: “I’ve always been a fan of tag-team wrestling. It’s kind of been my focus since I was a little kid. I used to always like the tag teams because you can do, to me, more entertaining, cooler, crazier stuff when there’s more bodies in the ring. So, to be part of a team that I’m not only proud of but that I have fully believed in since day one, with guys that I absolutely love, it’s cool to go down in history as the longest-reigning tag-team champions. When we started it, it was just three dudes who were trying to have fun and potentially just keep our jobs. So, to pull that kind of 180 to go from just trying to cling on for dear life to, yeah, now we’re the best in history, it’s an amazing history.”

On how sure he was that it would happen: “You’re never sure. Raw is a live show and, as we always say, anything can happen at any given moment at any given time. It was a terrifying day and a terrifying show.”

On Big E’s “Black Excellence” tweet: “Essentially, it’s just saying, for us, when we were little, there weren’t a lot of people who looked like us who were in a role of being a champion on the shows that we watched. We’re essentially saying we’re very excited to look the way we do and to give kids that sort us inspiration. And not only for people who look like us but kids who look any type of way that they can say, ‘oh, you can be a champion regardless of who you are, what you look like, what background you came from, what language you speak.’

On rumors of Kenny Omega possibly heading to WWE: “Honestly, with stuff like that, I’d rather have him answer those questions because it is something that is so up in the air and something people are buzzing about,” Woods said. “For me, I’m not one to speculate on things like that or even kind of give any type of opinion. I just like to sit back and watch things unfold.”

On his plan to make sure Kofi Kingston is WWE Champion: “It’s not that I want Kofi Kingston to become champion. I will make sure that Kofi Kingston becomes champion. He’s a man that deserves it. We don’t speak in maybes, ifs, ands or buts. We speak in declarative, demonstrative statements.”