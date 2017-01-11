– Never thought I would be posting a full news post worth of XFL stuff in 2017, but here we go. The XFL Hall of Fame exhibit will take place on Saturday in New York City at the Cooper Union. The exhibit will include memorabilia fromo the single season of the league including real team jerseys and equipment, photos and a section highlighting the cheerleaders among others. The exhibit is free to visit and is promoting ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary This Was the XFL, which will screen at 11 AM, 1 PM and 3 PM at the exhibit.

– Meanwhile, ESPN has announced a February premiere date for the documentary. The ESPN film will debut on February 2nd at 9 PM ET on the network, three days before Super Bowl LI. Charlie Ebersol directed the project, which includes interviews from Vince McMahon, Dick Ebersol, Jesse Ventura, Peter King, Bob Costas, Basil S. Devito and a number of former XFL players. The synopsis is as follows:

“Bringing together a cast of characters ranging from the boardrooms of General Electric to the practice fields of Las Vegas, “This Was the XFL” is the tale of — yes — all that went wrong, but also, how the XFL ended up influencing the way professional team sports are broadcast today. And at the center of it all – a decades long friendship between one of the most significant television executives in media history and the one-of-a-kind WWE impresario. This film will explore how Ebersol and McMahon brought the XFL to life, and why they had to let it go.”

– In addition, WWE filed a new trademark for the XFL. The trademark is for clothing, Hallowen costumes, footwear, swimwear and the like so it appears as if they plan to try and sell XFL merchandise in the future. The trademark was filed on January 4th.