– The New York Post reports that the XFL is going to receive its very own pop-up Hall of Fame exhibit in New York City next month. This will be a one-day exhibit set for January that will feature hallmarks and memorabilia from the league.

The temporary exhibit is being curated by the producers of the ESPN Films 30 for 30 documentary, “This Was the XFL,” which premieres on February 2. The documentary will explore what went wrong with the sports experiment, the relationship between Vince McMahon and NBC’s Dick Ebersol, and the attempts to rewrite the league’s legacy. The XFL lasted for one season in 2001.