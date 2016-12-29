– Yoshi Tatus did a guest piece for Sports Illustrated this week talking about his WWE run and more. Highlights are below:

On Vince McMahon being an influence on him: “I once wrestled for WWE. My biggest influence was Vince McMahon. He taught me “how to show.” That’s hard to explain, but it deals with expressing emotion, feelings, anger, frustration and triumph in the ring. Presentation is very important in WWE. That is the biggest difference between the WWE style of wrestling and New Japan’s strong style. Vince McMahon made WWE a huge international company. He is a wrestling god. I also respect him as a businessman. When my son was born, I gave him Vincent as his middle name in honor of Vince McMahon.”

On WWE superstars that he wants in his faction: “There are men from WWE who would make good additions to the Hunter Club. Cesaro, Tyson Kidd and Zack Ryder all stand out to me as great wrestlers. Cesaro is a hard worker and honorable and respectful. When I broke my neck in 2014, he sent me a positive message. He is a very nice guy, and many WWE guys sent me messages of respect in one letter.”

On his plans for 2017: “My goal for 2017 is not complicated. I’m going to make the Hunter Club bigger and more famous in the world, and then I will terminate the Bullet Club. If you’re not down with that, I’ve got two words for you— Hunter Club!”