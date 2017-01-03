– Ring of Honor has announced that the Young Bucks will defend their ROH Tag Team Championships against an opponent of their choice at next weekend’s TV tapings. The full announcement is below. The tapings take place in Atlanta Georgia.

The Young Bucks have always done things their way in the pro wrestling industry.

In the latest example of their unconventional approach, Matt and Nick Jackson have arranged to put their ROH World Tag Team Title on the line against a team of their choice on Jan. 14 when ROH return to Atlanta’s historic Center Stage for the first time in six years for an international television taping.

There’s definitely no shortage of worthy challengers in ROH, which has the deepest roster of tag teams in the sport.

At the top of the list are The Briscoe Brothers, whose rivalry with The Bucks has gone on for years. Jay and Mark Briscoe have held the ROH World Tag Team Title a record eight times but it’s been nearly four years since their last reign. Would the cocky Young Bucks be so bold as to willingly offer them a title shot in Atlanta?

Former champions The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) would certainly love to have another shot at the team who dethroned them in a three-way Ladder War at the All Star Extravaganza pay-per-view in September.

The other team that was involved in the insane, much-talked-about Ladder War — The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) — also are champing at the bit to get a shot at The Bucks. Sabin and Shelley have been at the forefront of an effort to thwart Bullet Club’s hostile takeover of ROH, and taking the championship away from the Bucks would be a huge victory in that war.

Former champions War Machine (Hanson and Rowe) are coming off a strong showing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s World Tag League tournament, and a match pitting the two powerhouses against the high-flying Bucks would be a compelling contrast of styles.

War Machine’s biggest nemeses (literally and figuratively) in 2016, Shane Taylor and Keith Lee, also would have a major size advantage over The Bucks. It already has been announced that Taylor and Lee will make their return to ROH on Jan. 14 in Atlanta.

Perhaps the Bucks will offer the title opportunity to a couple of rising stars who have teamed on occasion in Jay White and Lio Rush. Those two have shown that they are capable of beating anyone in ROH on a given night.

Other potential challengers include brawlers Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser, demonic duo BJ Whitmer and “Punishment” Damien Martinez, and underdog tandems Tempura Boyz (Sho & Yo) and Will Ferrara and Cheeseburger.

The possibility of a tag team outside of ROH showing up in Atlanta can’t be discounted either.

Who will The Young Bucks choose? Will new ROH World Tag Team Champions be crowned? Join us in Atlanta to find out!