– Ring of Honor announced today that the Young Bucks will defend the ROH Tag Team Titles against Roppongi Vice in a street fight at the ROH 15th anniversary PPV on March 10th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here is the announced card at this time…

* ROH Title Match: Champion Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels

* ROH TV Title Match: Lio Rush vs. the winner of Sonjay Dutt & Marty Scurll from Manhattan Mayhem

* ROH Tag Team Title Street Fight Match: Champions The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice