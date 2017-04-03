– The Young Bucks spoke with WZ for a new interview after beating the Hardys at Supercard of Honor. You can check out the video below, along with an excerpt of the team talking about what’s next for them after the match:

Matt: “I think the art of staying over and relevant; what’s the next chapter in our story? What is next? I don’t know. I have no idea.

Nick: “Not knowing is kind of scary, because we don’t know what’s next. Sometimes it’s like you just have to go with it, and see what happens because booking wise, I have no clue what we go from after this. You go from such a huge storyline to ‘what?’, you know what I mean? It’s hard to go from here

Matt: “I feel like we could elevate a lot of younger guys, a lot of guys that are getting there, but aren’t quite there. We have the tools to getting over, we have the ‘rub’. You’ve heard people say the rub, we can give people the rub now and hope to elevate some of the smaller or younger guys, or guys that have been around but haven’t reached that full potential.

Nick: “I’d like to have a second ladder match with the Hardys, you know what I mean? So, I don’t know, where do we go from here? I guess we’ll see. I’m not totally sure, but at this point, I’m just excited to go with whatever; I’m having so much fun. This is probably the most fun we’ve ever had in our career. I don’t know why that is, maybe we have more creative freedom than we’ve ever had, and we’re just having fun because of it.

Matt: “We’re venturing into the unknown and we just have to create a way to reinvent ourselves, and we will because we always do.