‘-1’ Brodie Lee Jr. Announced as Wrestler of the Week by AEW

– Earlier today, AEW named Brodie Lee Jr., aka -1, as the Wrestler of the Week. -1 was prominently featured during last night’s AEW Dynamite, which paid tribute to his father, Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away last week. You can view the announcement below:

#BrodieLee's legacy will forever live on. pic.twitter.com/f2LY8M2QAr — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020