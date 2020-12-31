wrestling / News
‘-1’ Brodie Lee Jr. Announced as Wrestler of the Week by AEW
December 31, 2020 | Posted by
– Earlier today, AEW named Brodie Lee Jr., aka -1, as the Wrestler of the Week. -1 was prominently featured during last night’s AEW Dynamite, which paid tribute to his father, Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away last week. You can view the announcement below:
#BrodieLee's legacy will forever live on. pic.twitter.com/f2LY8M2QAr
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks On Challenges Of Having Loaded AEW Tag Team Division, When They May Retire As Active Wrestlers
- Arn Anderson On WCW’s Downfall, Eric Bischoff Nearly Buying WCW, Rumors Vince Russo Was WWE Plant
- Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, Xavier Woods & More React to Brodie Lee Tribute On Dynamite
- Mike Knox Recalls Working With CM Punk, Says His Opinion Of Him Quickly Changed After Their First Match