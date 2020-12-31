wrestling / News

‘-1’ Brodie Lee Jr. Announced as Wrestler of the Week by AEW

December 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brodie Lee Jr. AEW Dynamite

– Earlier today, AEW named Brodie Lee Jr., aka -1, as the Wrestler of the Week. -1 was prominently featured during last night’s AEW Dynamite, which paid tribute to his father, Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away last week. You can view the announcement below:

