1 Called Manders, Amale & More Set For RCW GascoMania I

RCW has announced the talent set for their GascoMania I announced show including 1 Called Manders, Amale. The Spanish promotion announced on Wednesday that Zozaya, 1 Called Manders, Amale, Sara León, Nightshade, Skye Smitson, LA Taylor, and The Basado Lovers are set to be part of the show, which takes place on June 13th at Casinet D’Hostafrancs in Barcelona.

Specific matches have yet to be revealed for the show.