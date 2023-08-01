1 Called Manders Recalls Being In WrestleMania Audience When George Kittle Took Out The Miz

1 Called Manders was with George Kittle at WrestleMania before the NFL star clotheslined the Miz, and Manders recently talked about the moment. The wrestling star spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight and you can see a couple highlights below:

On if he knew what Kittle was going to do: “No, I was not [clued in]. We went, and this motherf**ker keeps going to the bathroom. I’m like, obviously there are a lot of people at Mania and the bathroom lines are long as s**t. I get why he’s been gone for a while, but it’s happening way too many times and he’s not coming back with beer. I’m sitting here like, ‘what are you doing?’ but I didn’t say that yet.”

On when he found out: “It was a couple segments before, and he goes, ‘I didn’t tell you this, but I’m going to be in this upcoming segment. I’m going to lariat The Miz. What do you think of that?’ ‘No way. No way. You’re f**king with me.’ ‘No, I’m serious. Me and Pat McAfee.’ ‘Okay, cool.’ It happened, the show ends, we go backstage and now I’m in the damn trailer with Pat McAfee drinking Miller Lite. Maybe it was Coors Light. It doesn’t matter, it’s me, George, and Pat McAfee drinking beer.”