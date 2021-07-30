1 Contender Battle Royale Set For August 12th Episode of Impact Wrestling

We will learn Kenny Omega’s next opponent on the August 12th episode of Impact Wrestling via a battle royale. On tonight’s show, Tommy Dreamer revealed that a #1 Contender’s Battle Royale will take place in two weeks to determine Omega’s challenger for the title at Impact Emergence.

The announcement riled up Omega, who came out to the ring to complain that Impact was trying to work him to death. Sami Callihan then came out and revealed he would be in the battle royale.