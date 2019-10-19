wrestling / News
#1 Contender Crowned For Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Championship on Smackdown (Pics, Video)
– We have a new #1 contender for Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Championship following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Nikki Cross won the Six-Pack Challenge on Smackdown to earn a future shot at Bayley’s championship. The match also included Lacey Evans, Carmella, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Dana Brooke. Pics and video are below.
As of now, Nikki Cross vs. Bayley does not have a date sate.
It's every woman for herself in a #SixPackChallenge on #SmackDown!@CarmellaWWE @DanaBrookeWWE @NikkiCrossWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE@WWE_MandyRose @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/VAWRxYT2CT
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019
F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S 👏👏👏👏#SmackDown @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/ShZFLGUB1I
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019
How about that hug, @itsBayleyWWE? NIKKI wants to play with you.
hehehehehehe #SmackDown @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/upNd4g69GA
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019
