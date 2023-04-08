1 Contender Fatal 4-Way Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a Fatal Four-Way match to determine the next NXT Championship challenger for next week’s NXT. The company announced on Friday that the match will take place on next week’s show, with the winner going on to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the title at NXT Spring Breakkin’. The specific competitors were not revealed.

The updated card for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network, is:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Four Competitors TBD

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kiana James & Fallon Henley

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner

* Duke Hodson’s MVP Trophy Presentation

* Cora Jade explains her attack on Indi Hartwell