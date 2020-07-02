wrestling / News
#1 Contender to NXT Women’s Championship Crowned at Great American Bash (Pics, Video)
We have a new #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship following the Fatal Four-Way Match on night one of the Great American Bash. On tonight’s show, Tegan Nox became the #1 contender by winning the match which also featured Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim.
You can see pics and video from the match below. Nox’s title shot does not yet have a confirmed time when it will take place.
4️⃣ women. 1️⃣ opportunity.
Who will become the No. 1 Contender to @shirai_io's #WWENXT #WomensTitle? #NXTGAB @MiaYim @DakotaKai_WWE @TeganNoxWWE_ @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/ZiPsDSNghe
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
.@CandiceLeRae has been ELIMINATED!@MiaYim @DakotaKai_WWE & @TeganNoxWWE_ remain in this No. 1 Contender's #EliminationMatch! #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/eW3NWiF0Ld
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
Bodies fly and rivalries get rekindled in this fiery #Fatal4Way #EliminationMatch on #WWENXT! #NXTGAB @MiaYim @DakotaKai_WWE @TeganNoxWWE_ @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/B7Xw4EkIzb
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
From friends to enemies real quick. #WWENXT #NXTGAB @TeganNoxWWE_ @MiaYim pic.twitter.com/VcbOWSuGaA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
Creativity = off the charts#WWENXT #NXTGAB @MiaYim @DakotaKai_WWE @TeganNoxWWE_ pic.twitter.com/SnypD19Qv9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
Stunned. 😮
Despite a masterful display of dominance, @MiaYim is ELIMINATED from the No. 1 Contender's #EliminationMatch! #WWENXT #NXTGAB @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/lEPaChNbhX
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
𝘗𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 to cause 𝘱𝘢𝘪𝘯. #WWENXT #NXTGAB @TeganNoxWWE_ @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/uJXi12aoVe
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 2, 2020
The battle heats up as @MiaYim, @TeganNoxWWE_ and @DakotaKai_WWE pull out all the stops in this #EliminationMatch! #NXTGAB #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TpVylxMZ79
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
HARD NOX. 🤙🏴
You deserve it, @TeganNoxWWE_! #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/ps13LRGFUr
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
Her face says it all. 😀😧😲❤️@TeganNoxWWE_ is victorious in the No. 1 Contender's #EliminationMatch! #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/YZTXNRdQxD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
WHAT. A. MATCH 🔥🔥🔥@TeganNoxWWE_ picks up the win and is now the #1 Contender to the @WWENXT Women's Championship. #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/lnetdPFeIY
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 2, 2020
