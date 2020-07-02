1 Contender to NXT Women’s Championship Crowned at Great American Bash (Pics, Video)

We have a new #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship following the Fatal Four-Way Match on night one of the Great American Bash. On tonight’s show, Tegan Nox became the #1 contender by winning the match which also featured Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Nox’s title shot does not yet have a confirmed time when it will take place.