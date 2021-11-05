wrestling / News
#1 Contender to X-Division Title Crowned on Impact Wrestling
We have Trey Miguel’s next X-Division Championship contender thanks to a Fatal Four-Way match on Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, Laredo Kid defeated Steve Maclin, Rohit Raju, and Black Taurus to earn a shot at Miguel’s title. You can see a couple clips below.
Miguel won the championship at Impact Bound For Glory. No word yet on when Miguel vs. Laredo Kid will go down.
.@Laredokidpro1 is insanely talented. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/gk5stXCUhx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 5, 2021
.@SteveMaclin tries to ruin the moment between @TheTreyMiguel and @Laredokidpro1. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/JT777hjEvd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 5, 2021
