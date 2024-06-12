wrestling / News
#1 Contenders Battle Royal & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a #1 contenders battle royal for the NXT Championship and more for next week’s episode of NXT. On Tuesday night’s show, Cody Rhodes announced that Trick Williams’ next title defense will be determined by a 25-man battle royal that will take place on next week’s show. Rhodes noted that many of the competitors will be familiar to Williams but that some would come from “different locker rooms.”
In addition, it was announced that Kelani Jordan will have her first defense of the NXT Women’s North American Championship when she faces Michin.
NXT airs next week live on USA Network.
"You may know some of them, but some of them might be from different locker rooms"@CodyRhodes just informed @_trickwilliams of a GAME-CHANGING No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal for NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/fohSQdGpBD
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2024
Now we're talking!@MiaYim will be the first challenger for our new NXT Women's North American Champion, @kelani_wwe 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cfb1red6IE
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2024
