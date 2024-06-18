wrestling / News
#1 Contenders Battle Royal To Kick Off This Week’s WWE NXT
The battle royale to determine a new #1 contender for the NXT Championship will kick off this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Monday that the previously-announced 25-man battle royal to determine Trick Williams’ next challenger will open Tuesday’s show.
The card for the show, which airs live tomorrow on USA Network, is:
* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royale: 25 Competitiors TBA
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Michin
* Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx
* We’ll hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi
The No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal will KICK OFF #WWENXT tomorrow night!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork https://t.co/f12L4T9m4A
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 18, 2024
