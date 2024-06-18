1 Contenders Battle Royal To Kick Off This Week’s WWE NXT

The battle royale to determine a new #1 contender for the NXT Championship will kick off this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Monday that the previously-announced 25-man battle royal to determine Trick Williams’ next challenger will open Tuesday’s show.

The card for the show, which airs live tomorrow on USA Network, is:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royale: 25 Competitiors TBA

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Michin

* Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

* We’ll hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi