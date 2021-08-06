wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
August 5, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced the card for next week’s show, including the #1 contender’s battle royale to determine Kenny Omega’s next challenger. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:
* #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Competitors TBA
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Taylor Wilde
* Daivari vs. Josh Alexander
* FinJuice vs. Jay White & Chris Bey
