wrestling / News

#1 Contender’s Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

August 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling AXS TV Logo

Impact Wrestling has announced the card for next week’s show, including the #1 contender’s battle royale to determine Kenny Omega’s next challenger. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:

* #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Competitors TBA
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Taylor Wilde
* Daivari vs. Josh Alexander
* FinJuice vs. Jay White & Chris Bey

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading