1 Contender’s Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced the card for next week’s show, including the #1 contender’s battle royale to determine Kenny Omega’s next challenger. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:

* #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Competitors TBA

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Taylor Wilde

* Daivari vs. Josh Alexander

* FinJuice vs. Jay White & Chris Bey