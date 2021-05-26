wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Bout, Tag Title Match Set For Next Week’s NXT
May 25, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced two big matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including a #1 contender’s match. The company announced the following on tonight’s show:
* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma
Per #WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal, @KORcombat vs. @PeteDunneYxB vs. @JohnnyGargano NEXT WEEK. The winner will face the #NXTChampion at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/KczsUCZMn9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 26, 2021
ALSO NEXT WEEK: @NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE will put the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles on the line against @RaulMendozaWWE & @joaquinwilde_! pic.twitter.com/jDDy7pBdzT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 26, 2021
