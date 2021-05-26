wrestling / News

#1 Contender’s Bout, Tag Title Match Set For Next Week’s NXT

May 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Logo 2021

WWE has announced two big matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including a #1 contender’s match. The company announced the following on tonight’s show:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

