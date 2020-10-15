1 Contender’s Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite

AEW has announced a #1 contender’s fatal four-way tag team match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that The Butcher & The Blade, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, Private Party, and the Young Bucks will face off in a match, with the winner going on to face FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Also set for the show are:

* #1 Contender’s Tournament Matches Begin

* Britt Baker vs. TBA

* MJF and Chris Jericho’s Le Dinner Debonair