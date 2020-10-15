wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite
October 14, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has announced a #1 contender’s fatal four-way tag team match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that The Butcher & The Blade, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, Private Party, and the Young Bucks will face off in a match, with the winner going on to face FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles.
Also set for the show are:
* #1 Contender’s Tournament Matches Begin
* Britt Baker vs. TBA
* MJF and Chris Jericho’s Le Dinner Debonair
NEXT WEEK!#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/NCjjtslEgP in select international markets on #FITE pic.twitter.com/P887UgbWkt
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 15, 2020
