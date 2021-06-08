wrestling / News
#1 Contenders For Tag Team Titles Crowned On WWE Raw
We have new #1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships following this week’s episode. The Viking Raiders won a Tag Team Battle Royal to earn a shot at champions AJ Styles and Omos on tonight’s show. The Raiders last eliminated the team of RKBro to win the match; you can see pics and video from the match below.
It is not confirmed, but it is possible that the Raiders could get their title shot at Hell in a Cell later this month.
