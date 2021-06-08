1 Contenders For Tag Team Titles Crowned On WWE Raw

We have new #1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships following this week’s episode. The Viking Raiders won a Tag Team Battle Royal to earn a shot at champions AJ Styles and Omos on tonight’s show. The Raiders last eliminated the team of RKBro to win the match; you can see pics and video from the match below.

It is not confirmed, but it is possible that the Raiders could get their title shot at Hell in a Cell later this month.

EVERYBODY wants to be a #WWERaw Tag Team Champion! pic.twitter.com/EcpWQkxkA5 — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

The #WWERaw Tag Team Champions are (according to @TheGiantOmos): MAGNIFICENT

STUPENDOUS

HANDSOME

AND PHENOMENAL. pic.twitter.com/spDuY9zBX8 — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

"You wanna be nice to all of us @AJStylesOrg, how about you shut your damn mouth?"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RZU2s4Kf4k — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021