#1 Contenders For Tag Team Titles Crowned On WWE Raw

June 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have new #1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships following this week’s episode. The Viking Raiders won a Tag Team Battle Royal to earn a shot at champions AJ Styles and Omos on tonight’s show. The Raiders last eliminated the team of RKBro to win the match; you can see pics and video from the match below.

It is not confirmed, but it is possible that the Raiders could get their title shot at Hell in a Cell later this month.

