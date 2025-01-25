1 Contenders Match Set For AEW Collision

A #1 contenders four-way match for the TBS Champion has been set for this weekend’s AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata, Yuka Sakazaki, and Serena Deeb will compete on Saturday’s show, with the winner getting a shot at Mercedes Mone’s championship.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT and Max, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* TBS Championship #1 Contenders Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb

* Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong

* Gates of Agony vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King

* Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face

* Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne