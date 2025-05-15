wrestling / News
#1 Contenders Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
May 14, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced a #1 Contenders Match for the Tag Team Titles and more for this week’s Collision. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place Saturday on TNT:
* AEW World Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match: The Sons Of Texas vs. CRU
* Chicago Street Fight: Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Gates Of Agony
* Kyle Fletcher vs. AR Fox
* Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne
* Blake Christian vs. Mike Bailey
* Tribute to Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael