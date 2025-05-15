1 Contenders Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a #1 Contenders Match for the Tag Team Titles and more for this week’s Collision. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place Saturday on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match: The Sons Of Texas vs. CRU

* Chicago Street Fight: Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Gates Of Agony

* Kyle Fletcher vs. AR Fox

* Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne

* Blake Christian vs. Mike Bailey

* Tribute to Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael