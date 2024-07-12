wrestling / News

#1 Contender’s Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

July 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 7-13-24 Image Credit: AEW

A #1 contender’s match for the ROH World Championship is set for this week’s AEW Collision. It was announced on this week’s ROH TV that Roderick Strong will take on Dalton Castle, with the winner getting a shot at Mark Briscoe’s ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor.

The updated lineup for this week’s Collision, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* ROH World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dalton Castle
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

