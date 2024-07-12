wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
A #1 contender’s match for the ROH World Championship is set for this week’s AEW Collision. It was announced on this week’s ROH TV that Roderick Strong will take on Dalton Castle, with the winner getting a shot at Mark Briscoe’s ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor.
The updated lineup for this week’s Collision, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:
* ROH World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dalton Castle
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington
It's OFFICIAL!
This Saturday on #AEWCollision, two former #ROH World Champs go head-to-head, @roderickstrong takes on @theDALTONcastle.
The winner will face Mark Briscoe for the #ROH World Title at Death Before Dishonor!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/Wt2MVYgYzj
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 11, 2024
