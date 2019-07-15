1 Contender’s Match For SummerSlam Title Shot To Take Place on Raw

– WWE will determine the top contender for Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship on tonight’s Raw. The company announced on Monday that a Fatal Four-Way Elimination match between Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Natalya will take place, with the winner getting the match with Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

Raw takes place tonight in Uniondale, New York and airs live on USA Network. SummerSlam takes place on August 11th in Toronto.