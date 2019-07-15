wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Match For SummerSlam Title Shot To Take Place on Raw
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE will determine the top contender for Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship on tonight’s Raw. The company announced on Monday that a Fatal Four-Way Elimination match between Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Natalya will take place, with the winner getting the match with Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.
Raw takes place tonight in Uniondale, New York and airs live on USA Network. SummerSlam takes place on August 11th in Toronto.
More Trending Stories
- Over 35 Former Talents Possible For RAW Reunion Next Week, The Rock Not Rumored To Appear
- Tony Khan on AEW Picking Up Where WCW Left Off, PPV Plans Following TNT Debut, His Thoughts on Authority Figures
- Jim Ross On Why He Won’t Mention WWE on Air in AEW, Says WWE Should Do The Same with AEW
- Dustin Rhodes On What’s Next For Him After Fight For the Fallen, Working With the Young Bucks