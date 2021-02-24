1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced three matches, including an X-Division Title #1 contender’s match, for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches were announced on tonight’s show for next Tuesday’s episode, which airs in Twitch and AXS TV:

* X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Ace Austin vs. Black Taurus vs. Chris Bey

* The Good Brothers & FinJuice vs. XXL & Reno Scum

* Brian Myers vs. Eddie Edwards (Special Referee: Matt Cardona)