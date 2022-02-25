wrestling / News

#1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

February 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Logo, AEW, Charlie Haas Impact Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s show, which includes a #1 contender’s match and more. You can see the card below for next Thursday’s episode, which was announced on tonight’s show.

Impact Wrestling airs next Thursday on AXS TV.

* Knockouts Championship #1 Contender: Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green
* Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design & Guerrillas of Destiny
* JONAH vs. Johnny Swinger
* Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne
* Eddie Edwards Answers To Steve Maclin

