#1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s show, which includes a #1 contender’s match and more. You can see the card below for next Thursday’s episode, which was announced on tonight’s show.
Impact Wrestling airs next Thursday on AXS TV.
* Knockouts Championship #1 Contender: Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green
* Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design & Guerrillas of Destiny
* JONAH vs. Johnny Swinger
* Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne
* Eddie Edwards Answers To Steve Maclin
