1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s show, which includes a #1 contender’s match and more. You can see the card below for next Thursday’s episode, which was announced on tonight’s show.

Impact Wrestling airs next Thursday on AXS TV.

* Knockouts Championship #1 Contender: Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green

* Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design & Guerrillas of Destiny

* JONAH vs. Johnny Swinger

* Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne

* Eddie Edwards Answers To Steve Maclin