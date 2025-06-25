wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
June 24, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a number one contender’s match and more for next week’s WWE NXT. You can see the announced matches below for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night live on The CW and Netflix internationally:
* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Jasper Troy vs. Yoshiki Inamura
* Myles Borne vs. Lexis King
* Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee
