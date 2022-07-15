wrestling / News
#1 Contenders’ Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a #1 contender’s match between tag partners and more for next week’s show. Impact announced on Thursday’s show that the following matches will take place next week, with the winner of the #1 contenders’ match moving on to face Josh Alexander at Impact Emergence:
* Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin
* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Deaner
* Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green
BREAKING: @ScottDAmore has made it it official! @SuperChrisSabin takes on @fakekinkade NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV and the winner gets @Walking_Weapon at #EMERGENCE for the IMPACT World Championship! pic.twitter.com/o5FlrVqSFm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2022
Check out what @SpeedballBailey had to say about being attacked by Violent By Design's @CodyDeaner & @bigjoedoering LAST WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@SpeedballBailey vs @CodyDeaner goes down NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/dmaAe5ADAu
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2022
