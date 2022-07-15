wrestling / News

#1 Contenders’ Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

July 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 7-21-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a #1 contender’s match between tag partners and more for next week’s show. Impact announced on Thursday’s show that the following matches will take place next week, with the winner of the #1 contenders’ match moving on to face Josh Alexander at Impact Emergence:

* Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin
* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Deaner
* Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading