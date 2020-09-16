wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
September 15, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced the matches for next week’s episode, including a #1 contender’s three-way match and more. During tonight’s show it was announced that the following matches will take place next week:
– #1 Contender’s Match: TJP vs. Trey vs. Chris Bey
– Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace
– Kimber Lee vs. Susie
Impact Wrestling airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.
