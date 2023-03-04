wrestling / News

#1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

March 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 3-10-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a #1 contender’s match and more for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. LA Knight vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross
* Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders
* Roman Reigns gives Jey Uso one last chance

