#1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
March 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a #1 contender’s match and more for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. LA Knight vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross
* Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders
* Roman Reigns gives Jey Uso one last chance
We'll find out @Gunther_AUT's next opponent in the #ICTitle next week on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/V8AQTLPfs0
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2023