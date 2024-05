1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a North American Championship #1 contender’s match and more for next week’s NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Ivar vs. Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Qualifier: Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Qualifier: Brinley Reece vs. Jaida Parker

* Karmen Petrovic & Natalya vs. Lola Vice & Shayna Baszler