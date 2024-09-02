1 Contenders Match & More Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a #1 contenders triple threat match and more for this week’s NXT. The following matches are set for Tuesday’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:

* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Gallus vs. The Rascalz vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Pete Dunne vs. Trick Williams

* Lexus King vs. Oro Mensah