1 Contenders Match & More Added To This Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a #1 contenders match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title and more for this week’s Raw. Adam Pearce appeared in a new video posted to Twitter on Sunday where he announced that Ivy Nile will face Dakota Kai for a shot at Lyra Valkyria’s title. In addition, Sami Zayn will appear while Naomi and Bianca Belair seek to confront Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez over the possibility they were involved in the attack on Jade Cargill on Smackdown months ago.

Pearce also sent a message of support to TNA”s Chris Bey, who is out with a severe neck injury suffered in October.

The updated card for the show, which airs Monday night on Netflix, is:

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Roxanne Perez

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Match: Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai

* AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Penta vs. Pete Dunne

* Sami Zayn appears

* Bianca Belair and Naomi appear