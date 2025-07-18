1 Contenders Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has filled out the card for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced an updated card for the show, which you can check out below:

* WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. Fraxiom vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alba Fyre

* Charlotte Flair vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Jacob Fatu returns

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes contract signing for WWE SummerSlam