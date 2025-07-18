wrestling / News

#1 Contenders Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

July 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has filled out the card for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced an updated card for the show, which you can check out below:

* WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. Fraxiom vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns
* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alba Fyre
* Charlotte Flair vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* Jacob Fatu returns
* John Cena and Cody Rhodes contract signing for WWE SummerSlam

