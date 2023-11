WWE has added a #1 contenders match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships and more to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for tonight’s show, which airs live on FOX:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Brawling Brutes vs. The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly

* LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso

* Solo Sikoa returns

* Damage CTRL appear