1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a #1 contender’s match for the WWE Championship for next week’s Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston will do battle next week, with the winner going on to face Bobby Lashley for the championship at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Tonight’s show saw McIntyre and Kingston face off, with Lashley and MVP getting involved. Adam Pearce announced that if Lashley or MVP interfere next week, they will be suspended without pay for 90 days.

Hell in a Cell takes place on June 20th and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

The All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby gets involved and gets TROUBLE IN PARADISE and a CLAYMORE for his troubles!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/U9xN1PHRyg — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021